Obituary: Lois Joan Klompien

Lois Joan Klompien went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on July 21, 2021, at the age of 91. She was born to John and Jennie (DeVries) Geers on December 22, 1929, in Kent City, Michigan.

Growing up as the youngest of nine children, Lois attended schools in Grant, MI, as well as Grand Rapids, MI. She went on to graduate with a bachelor’s degree from Calvin College. On July 18, 1957, she married the love of her life, Aldert Klompien, in Grant, MI, before eventually moving to Manhattan, MT, where she resided until her homegoing.

Lois was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, homemaker, teacher, and farmer’s helper. She loved to serve others and was actively involved in her community as a Bible study leader, Girls Club leader, and as a Church and School Secretary. As a most giving person, everyone who ever visited Al and Lois knew well of her true selflessness and hospitality.

Survivors include her husband, Aldert Klompien; sons, Mark Klompien (Valerie) of Idaho Falls, ID and Steve Klompien (Nicky) of Palmyra, MO; sister-in-law, Effie Klompien; and six grandchildren, Derek, Dalin, Teá, Joe, Sophie, and Luke.

Visitation will be Monday, July 26, at 9:00 A.M. at Bethel Christian Reformed Church. Graveside Services will be held at Churchill Cemetery at 10:00 A.M., followed by a Memorial Service at Bethel Christian Reformed Church at 11:00 A.M.