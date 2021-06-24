Obituary: Kendall Wayne Korthuis

Kendall Wayne Korthuis was born in Grand Rapids, MI on May 13,1958 to Bob and Elaine (Stremler) Korthuis. His older sister, Tamara Leep, and her husband, Sherwin, from Bozeman, MT; his younger sister, Michele Lincoln, and her husband, Gary, from Maui, HI; and numerous nephews and nieces, many other relatives, and friends were all part of his family.

His formative years were spent in Lynden, WA. He graduated from Manhattan Christian High School which was followed by a short stint in Colorado School of the Bible. Throughout his life he worked at various jobs in construction, dairying, and landscape maintenance. He was very particular about his work, dependable and trustworthy, but also very independent about how and when he did it.

He had some major life experiences which significantly impacted his life: a broken heart, a head injury resulting in a coma for two days, and the tragic accident and, later, the death of his mother. These events merely triggered the calling he already felt in his life inclining him to give away his earthy possessions and to live off the grid. We are thankful for his friends who let him live at various times on their property.

He could be described as an animal whisperer with an uncanny connection with cats, cows, and wild critters. He was an engaging storyteller, creative, fun, strong, and athletic. He was a gentle and caring person who loved others and hated to see any person or animal suffer. He did not have much, but what he had, he willingly shared. Jesus was his Lord and Savior. He was passionate about the Bible and worshipping through praise music. Jesus and God’s Word were his greatest treasures; he readily shared them and felt a great calling on his life for that mission.

In the later years of his life, he suffered from back, abdominal, and mobility issues. He was not inclined to get medical treatment, much to our dismay. His Doctor, Jesus, brought him to His office during the week of June 13, 2021, with promises of a new body and a new home.

We miss him. We loved him. We celebrate his life!

Visitation with the family will be Sunday, June 27, from 2:00 to 4:00 P.M. at Bethel Christian Reformed Church Fellowship Hall.

The “Celebration of Kendall’s Life” for friends and family will also be Sunday, June 27, at the Bogert Park pavilion starting at 6:30 P.M. A meal and refreshments will be served. Please bring lawn chairs if you are able.