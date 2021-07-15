Obituary: Karalee Ann Ringo Mulkey

Karalee Ann Ringo Mulkey, 74, entered heaven’s gates on Tues., July 6, 2021. Karalee was born on May 18, 1947, in Omaha, Nebraska to parents Earl and Lois Ringo. She was the eldest of 6 children. Karalee graduated from Washburn High School in Minneapolis, Minnesota in 1965. She earned her bachelor’s degree in Sociology from Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma, Washington. Karalee later earned a master’s degree in Divinity from Eden Theological Seminary in St. Louis, MO and was ordained in Broadus, MT in the summer of 1994. Reverend Karalee Ringo Mulkey served the community of Broadus as pastor of the United Church of Christ for 20 years. She was passionate about the youth and worked countless hours on youth programs including Clown Ministries and Bugs Life. Karalee was a long-standing board member on the Eastern Montana Board of Mental Health. She was active in the VFW Auxiliary, the Danish Sisterhood, quilt clubs and numerous bible studies.

Karalee was dedicated to her work and devoted to her family. Her mother and father were her inspiration in life. She was very proud of her family, and she loved her brother and sisters very much. Karalee had two children of her own with her first husband, Robert Sanders. On October 24, 1981, she married Gordon Mulkey and was thrilled to have four stepchildren to love as she loved her own. Over the years many miles stood between Karalee and her family, but even though some were in different cities, states or countries, she looked forward to and cherished every minute she got to spend with them.

Karalee had a wonderful eye for fashion and loved to shop. She enjoyed quilting, cooking, playing dominos, dancing and social gathering. She loved to travel to visit family, take day trips to the Black Hills, and vacation in Hawaii. She spent a lot of her spare time reading and learning new things about places all over the world. Karalee was adventurous in spirit, fun-loving and the kindest person one could ever meet.

Preceded in death by her father, Earl Ringo; paternal grandparents, Charles and Anna Ringo and maternal grandparents, Emil and Anna Jacobsen. She is survived by her mother, Lois Ringo; brother, Thomas (Linda) Ringo; sisters, Kristin (Daniel) Duffy, Malinda Ringo (David Selleck), Suzanne (Donald) Becker and Karin (Michael) Maroney; husband, Gordon Mulkey; son, Daniel (Gina) Sanders; daughter, Anna Sanders (Owen “Rusty” LaRoche); grandchildren, Brycen and Leila Sanders; stepson, James (Shawn) Mulkey; stepdaughters, Laura (Jamie) Green, Michelle (Randy) Blair, Julie (Anthony) Wilson; 13 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; 1 great, great-grandchild; aunts; uncle and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Visitation will be Fri, July 16, 2021, from 5 P.M. to 7 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson. Funeral services will be held Sat, July 17, 10:00 A.M. at Pilgrim Congregational Church, followed by interment at Sunset Hills cemetery. Service will be webcast at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q-LZ1h8XiIA [youtube.com]