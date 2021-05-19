Obituary: Jonathan Dwight Peters

Jonathan Dwight Peters, 60, was born to Carolyn and Levern Peters on Jan 8, 1961 in Glasgow, MT. He is in the hands of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, May 18, 2021 in Bozeman, MT.

Jonathan grew up in Moore, MT. where he enjoyed hunting, fishing, running, and mechanical work. Exploring Montana’s countryside with his brothers in the great outdoors. In junior high and high school, he discovered running as a distance runner in cross country track. He helped his dad work on a ranch near their home with his brothers. He rebuilt cars, motorcycles and loved troubleshooting mechanical issues. He attended Moore public high school most of his life until the family moved to Lewistown in his senior year of high school. He graduated from Alliance Christian Academy in 1980. He went to college at Pensacola Christian College.

He moved to Bozeman in 1985 where he worked for M & W repair shop. He worked at Kmart as a manager for thirteen years. He met his future bride, Peggy Edwards at Grace Bible Church during a singles event. Enamored with Peggy’s beauty, Jonathan swept her off her feet and married her on Jan 1, 2001. He and Peggy enjoyed spending time with their family, friends, and their church family. He loved working on his Corvette, intricate woodworking projects, riding motorcycles, and hiking with loved ones. He then worked as a Custodian at Grace Bible Church for many years until his final days.

Jonathan is survived by his mother, Carolyn Peters; wife, Peggy Peters; stepdaughter, Julie (Jeff) Urso; grandchildren, Joseph Urso, Jillian Urso; his siblings, Benjamin Peters, Elizabeth Mammon, Roger Peters, Catherine Schrier, and Stephen Peters.

His celebration of life will be held on Friday, May 21, 2021 at Grace Bible Church in the Gym/Activity Center at 1:00pm. Webcast available at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cFFBMCpc-cg [youtube.com]