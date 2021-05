John V Idland, 74, of Bozeman, passed away on May 5, 2021. He was born in Devils Lake, ND, on Sept. 23, 1946. He leaves behind his wife of 53 years, Penelope; son Erik (Miriah); daughter Marlene (Dwayne); a granddaughter, Nicole; and grandsons, Zack, Dallas, and Spencer.

He was loved dearly and will be missed by many.

In lieu of flowers, please support your local American Legion. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service www.dokkennelson.com