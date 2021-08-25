Obituary: Jennifer (Jenny) Elizabeth Calvin

Jennifer (Jenny) Elizabeth Calvin passed away Sunday, August 15, 2021 in Butte, Montana. She was born in Bozeman, Friday, November 14, 1997 to Frank and Diann (Sandmeyer) Calvin.

Jenny grew up in the Gallatin Canyon and said she felt the mountains were giving her a hug. She greatly enjoyed the outdoors: skiing, canoeing, and horseback riding. Her horses and cats were a joy in her life. She attended Gallatin Gateway School and enjoyed her many friends in the Horse and Teen Leadership programs in 4-H. She graduated from Bozeman High School in 2016 and attended Montana State University as well as Montana Tech working toward her dream of becoming a maternity nurse.

Jenny served her country with the India Forward Support Company of the 163 Unit of the Montana Army National Guard. She received The Army Achievement Medal and was Honorably Discharged earlier this year. She served with many amazing people that became part of her family. She continued to serve her country as a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agent at the Bert Mooney Airport in Butte.

She is survived by her father, Frank Calvin of Gallatin Gateway; mother, Diann Calvin of Gallatin Gateway; sister, Nicole Calvin of Bozeman; grandmother, Katie Sandmeyer of Bozeman; and boyfriend, Ethan Mishler of Butte; as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

A Celebration of Jenny’s Life will be Monday, August 30 at 2:00 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service in Bozeman. A reception will follow the service. Cremation has taken place.