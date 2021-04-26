Obituary: James (Jim) Osen

James (Jim) Osen passed away from natural causes on April 20, 2021. He was born in Cloquet, MN on May 8, 1945, to Ingvald and Huldah (Swanson) Osen. He enjoyed growing up with his Norwegian heritage and was active in sports and music clubs. After graduating in 1963 he enlisted in the US Navy. His service was a point of pride and he became active in the American Legion and Honor Guard later in life.

Upon discharge, he started his career in the timber industry. He quickly found success in sales, which was a natural fit for his very social personality. He spent time in Sandpoint, ID, before transferring to Bozeman, MT in 1976. He enjoyed his job selling utility poles across a multi-state region, getting to know his customers more closely and intimately than was common. During this time, he also became a member of the Elks Club (48 years), the American Legion (44 years), and the Eagles (43 years). He found connection in these brotherhoods with many friends made and shenanigans to be had.

Jim also had a passion for singing and sports. He joined the Chord Rustlers barbershop chorus, enjoying great friendships for over 30 years, and loyally worked the Tater Pig booth at the Sweet Pea Festival. He was active in softball and bowling leagues, Valley View golf club, and was a fixture at his kids’ and later grandkids’ games.

Jim’s later career as a delivery driver for Insty-Prints as well as manning the ticket booth at Bucks baseball games allowed him to once again make connections with both old and new pals, as he never met a stranger. Many will remember his jokes and one-liners, even if they were “inside jokes” he assumed everyone would get. He looked forward to his weekly “Pony Run” with Ralph McCormick, seeing his regular Hide-a-Way coffee and happy hour crews, the annual Sons of Norway lutefisk dinners, birthday and holiday meals with his family and beloved in-laws Ray and Michele Stinnett, Bobcat games, and a competitive game of cribbage whenever a willing party pulled up a chair. His jolly, caring, and sentimental presence will be missed very much.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Norman Osen; and stepson, Tony Hull. He is survived by his children, Karine (Eric) Gorski and Brad (Rachel) Osen; grandchildren, Olivia, Jacob, and Elsa; brother, Richard (Judie) Osen; sister-in-law, Kay Osen; niece, Debbie; and nephews Chris, Rick, and Kevin.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday, April 28 at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. Interment with military honors will follow at Sunset Hills Cemetery.