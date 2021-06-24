Obituary: Harla Gillespie

Harla Gillespie was born in Williston, ND to Harley Price and Ethel M. Farmer on January 7, 1937. At the age of 84, she went to be with God on June 5, 2021.

She came to Montana in 1964 to work at Fort Harrison as a nurse. On September 11, 1965, she married William "Bill" E. Gillespie and almost made it to their 56th wedding anniversary. They lived in Central Park until June 1971.

Harla loved to fish so she would send Bill off to work and she would slip down by the West Gallatin River to spend time, just fishing. In 1971 they moved to Radersburg, MT. After building their house in Radersburg, Harla always had a large garden to supply enough food to last through the year as well as share with several friends. During this time, she was a first responder, firefighter, and EMT for 20 years. They were in Radersburg until May 2020.

Bill was always at her side helping as this was always needed. Harla and Bill did spend time having fun with reenacting the Rocky Mountain Fur Co. (mountain man rendezvous) for about nine years, paddling many miles in a homemade kayak in the park and various rivers. They also took time out to do some traveling with their camper. They were always enjoying themselves with new activities and each other.

Another favorite of Harla’s was being a great writer. She published three books, including one about Radersburg. As a historian, she used this book while taking various groups and visitors on tours of the town. Harla's last book was about her life adventures. We will all miss this very special lady.

Please take a few moments to be with us for a Memorial Service at 3:00 P.M. on Saturday, July 10, at the United Methodist Church in Townsend. In lieu of flowers, please write a few of your great moments or memories of Harla for Bill, and to share with everyone, as a special keepsake during the reception.