Obituary: George Roy Smith

George Roy Smith, 94, of Gallatin Gateway passed away Friday, July 2, 2021. He was born November 24, 1926 in Gallatin Gateway to Ed and Daisy (Poor) Smith.

George graduated from Gallatin County High School. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 1945. After his honorable discharge, he returned to Montana.

He married Patricia Anne McDonnell in February 1958 in Idaho Falls, ID. George was a hard-working rancher in Gallatin Gateway for most of his life.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Smith; son, Roy Smith; brothers, Ed Smith, Chuck Smith, Bill Smith, and Larry Smith; and sisters, Wilma (Boots) Schmitz, Rose Smith, Lyla Anderson, and Shirley Torez.

Survivors include his daughter, Anne (Paul) Yenny; son, Jeff Smith; stepdaughter, Barb Zercher; grandchildren, Jaylee Nakamura, Rob Sperry, Ian Smith, and Quade Yenny; great-grandchildren, Angelo Ciccotelli, Gavin Sanchez, Bella Sanchez, and Aida Joy Yenny; and brothers, Joe Smith and Ted Lawrence.

Graveside Services with Military Honors will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, July 10 at Salesville Cemetery in Gallatin Gateway.