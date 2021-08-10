Obituary: Fay Ellen Smit

Fay Ellen Smit peacefully went home to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on August 1, 2021, at the age of 86. She was born December 2, 1934, to Henry and Jennie (Karp) Ungersma on the family farm outside of Manhattan, Montana.

Growing up she attended Manhattan Christian School through the 10th grade and graduated from Manhattan High School. She married her friend and love, Leon Henry Smit on October 20, 1953. She lived most of her life in Churchill, Montana. They lived briefly in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Lewiston, Idaho, Redding, California, and Twin Falls, Idaho. Fay’s outgoing personality and infectious smile helped her make good friends wherever she lived.

Fay was first and foremost a wife, mother, and grandmother. In addition, she served the Bethel Christian Reformed Church as a janitor and caretaker for many years. Fay also served as a librarian at Manhattan Christian School. She enjoyed music and was a piano teacher and played piano and organ in church. After retirement, Fay and Leon worked in Yellowstone National Park serving guests in the gift shop and employees in the kitchen.

Fay is survived by her husband, Leon; sister, Myrna and brother, Bob (Pat); her three sons and their wives, Mike and Diann, Kevin and Peggy, and Curt and Deb; grandchildren, Ryan (Amie), Adam (Jackie), Shanna (Tom), Elizabeth (Nate), Joshua (Esther), Kyle, Kathryn (Jon) and Ben; plus eleven great-grandchildren. All of these she loved and touched deeply. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Thelma; infant brother, Henry Gerard; brother, Gene; great-granddaughter, Madelyn Joy, and several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Special thanks to the Heart to Heart caregivers, especially Doreen, Niki, Aly, and Lindsey for their compassionate care and friendship.

Please join us in celebrating her life Saturday morning August 7, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Bethel Christian Reformed Church, Manhattan, MT (in Churchill). Viewing will be at 9:00 am, graveside service at 10:00 am, followed by a celebration of Fay’s life at 11:00 am. Refreshments to follow.