Obituary: Evelyn Grace Gastineau

Mark 10:16 "And he took the children in his arms, placed his hands on them and blessed them."

Evelyn Grace Gastineau (EGG) went to the arms of Jesus on March 22, 2021 after 32 blessed days. Her parents, Josh and Rebecca Gastineau of Belgrade, MT, welcomed her February 18, 2021 at only 25 weeks 5 days, weighing 1lb 4oz, and 11.6 in. She won the hearts of many doctors, nurses, and respiratory therapists at University of Colorado Health and Children's Hospital of Denver. Many thanks and blessings to all who cared for her at both hospitals. Mom and Dad enjoyed her spunky, feisty, strong personality and giving her many hand hugs. They were gifted the opportunity to love, hold, and cherish their beautiful daughter and will continue to do so in their hearts.

Evelyn is loved and missed by many including her big brother, Caiden; her paternal grandparents, Rick and Karen Gastineau of Florida and Laura Gastineau of Wyoming; her maternal grandparents, Dennis and Janice Cox of Montana; her great-grandparents, Boyd and Ramona Cox of Oregon; and her many aunts, uncles, cousins, and a multitude of family and friends.

In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Ronald McDonald House at rmhc.org, There with Care at therewithcare.org, and/or The Angel Gown Program at nicuhelpinghands.org. Each of these programs assisted us in a unique way through our journey.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, March 27 at the Belgrade Alliance Church.