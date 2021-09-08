Obituary: Elvin Joseph Kenda

Elvin Joseph Kenda of Belgrade, MT, passed away on August 27, 2021. He was born on January 16, 1927, to Joseph and Louise, in Klein, MT.

He went to live with his grandparents at 12 years old in Fruitland, ID, where he worked in the family orchards. At age 17, he enlisted in the Navy. During his time in the Navy, he was stationed at Pearl Harbor and deployed to the South Pacific where he served on a minesweeper. In 1946, he was honorably discharged as a Motor Machinist Mate First Class and returned to Montana, where he met his wife, Helen Brilakis. They were married for 74 years.

Elvin was a white knight of the road as an over-the-road truck driver for over 45 years and worked well into his 80’s as a courier. Elvin became a baptized Jehovah’s Witness in 1962. Elvin was an avid hunter, fisherman, league bowler, and master of roller skates, even at the age of 66. He relished doing these activities with his 4 children.

Elvin is survived in death by his wife, Helen; children, Gary (Kathy), David (Connie), Sharon (Fred) Kenda-Feller, and Susan (Stanley) Flikkema; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; and sister, Violet.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Louise Tosic; father, Joseph; and brother, Glenn.

A Graveside Service will be held Friday, September 3, at 1 P.M. at Churchill Cemetery.2 Timothy 4:7-8