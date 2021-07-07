Obituary: Elizebeth “Liz” Ferrall

Elizebeth “Liz” Ferrall, 60, of Three Forks, Montana passed away on Friday, July 2, 2021. She was born December 17, 1960, in Frederic, Wisconsin to James and Irene Bailey. The family moved around a bit, but Liz finished out her life at one of her favorite places – her cabin.

Liz started her schooling in Gallatin Gateway and completed college at DeVry University in Phoenix, Arizona. She worked various jobs, and for a time she was a waitress. Her last job was as a diagnostic technician at Dynojet.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Evelyn Bailey.

Survivors include her sons, Colt and his wife, Sarah (Killgore) Doornbos, and Lance and his wife, Ronalee (Zieske) Doornbos; four grandchildren; and sisters, Alice and her husband, Larry Zentner, and Linda and her husband, Tim Duvall.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, July 10 at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. To view the service live, please visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4XE--5phKJg [youtube.com]