Obituary: Dr. Mark Stephen Hegyes

Dr. Mark Stephen Hegyes, 65, of Bozeman, Montana passed away Thursday, August 26, 2021 in Billings, Montana. He was born February 1, 1956 in Perth Amboy, New Jersey to Stephen and Marie (Cocozza) Hegyes.

Mark grew up in Metuchen, New Jersey, graduating from Metuchen High School and Rowan University.

Dr. Hegyes entered the medical field as a Pathology Assistant at Pacific Presbyterian Hospital in San Francisco, before enlisting in the Air Force and enrolling in medical school at the University of California, Davis. Mark graduated at the top of his class and began his career in medicine as an Orthopedic Surgery Resident at the University of Vermont and Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas. He received his honorable discharge in 2001, reaching the rank of Captain. After leaving the Armed Forces, Dr. Hegyes moved to Montana, and transitioned into Emergency and Rural Medicine, often working as the lone physician for hundreds of miles in small towns such as Plentywood, Culbertson, and Wolf Point. He served thousands of patients across the state of Montana, saving many lives and working diligently to ensure the safety and wellbeing of those he cared for. In the final years of his career, Dr. Hegyes opened a successful Cannabis Medicine clinic in Bozeman. He loved his work as a Medical Doctor, and was well-known as an approachable and compassionate provider. His kind bedside manner and infectious, goofy personality made him a beloved figure among patients and colleagues alike.

Dr. Hegyes married Laurel D’Angeli and had two children, Matthew and Julia. He loved his children and considered them to be one of his greatest achievements. Dr. Hegyes was a one-of-a-kind soul and he will be missed.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Marie and Stephen; sister, Stephanie; and brother, Robert “Bobby”.

Survivors include his son, Matthew; daughter, Julia; and sister, Beth.

Memorial donations can be made to the Gallatin Valley Food Bank.

Cremation has taken place and services will be held in New Jersey and Bozeman.

