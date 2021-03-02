Obituary: Doris Leone Olson Kallestad

Doris Leone Olson Kallestad

An incredible lady! Elegant, but not flashy; a precious Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, neighbor, and dear friend to many. Her humble (yet spicy), gracious heart lives on in several of her family members.

At the age of 91, our beautiful Mother passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, February 19, 2021. She was born January 25, 1930, to Jesse and Grace Olson in Moore, Montana and was later joined by her brother, Phil. Maybe this is where she got all her humility; as they didn’t have much. They moved to Kelly Canyon, east of Bozeman, where she lived until graduating from Bozeman High School.

When she was 20, Mom tied the knot with Dad, Clinton Kallestad. They began their life together in Bozeman, starting a family in less than two years. Son, Arne, and then daughter, Joy, joined just two years later. Soon after, they moved to an old house at Springhill. The couple built a new house at that location. Our mama had a green thumb and the gooseberries she had there were nice and plump from all the rain that dumped before going over the Bridger Mountains.

Wanting to make their living off the land, in 1963 Mom and Dad relocated to the Dry Creek area between Belgrade and Manhattan. Another old house, but they were able to build a dream – raising cattle. Along came a surprise; daughter, Kay, was born. Mom said there must have been something in the water.

Another house was built in 1971. Son, Arne, purchased the ranch and moved into the house in 1983. Mom and Dad moved again, setting up camp in a trailer house on the southeast corner of the ranch, where another home was built a few years later. Mom lived in that house until her last day.

Ranching wasn’t always profitable, so Mom also worked at a bank in Bozeman until she started working for the ASCS office in the Federal building and later on the north end of town until her retirement. With her ambitious nature, Mom always had a big garden; she shared, canned, and provided for her family.

Clint passed away in 1994. Mom remained a widow until 2005 when she married Ray Swanson. Together they enjoyed reading, lawn and garden work, rodeos, and traveling in the motor home. Ray passed in 2017.

Mom was preceded in death by her parents and husbands. She is survived by her brother, Phil (DarLyne) Olson; son, Arne (Robin); daughters, Joy Martin and Kay (Dave) Klompien; grandchildren, Ginger (Steve) Zieglowsky, Sage (Linsey) Kallestad, Jess Martin, Carrie (Kevin) Chase, Renee (Brad) Kamerman, and Kara (Paul) Herbst; and nine great-grandchildren, two nieces, and a nephew. Mom was dearly loved by all. Her children, grandchildren, and friends all have endless stories and fond memories of her. She was most definitely a class act. We all miss you, Mom – love you so much!

As per her request, Mom was cremated at Dokken-Nelson. An “immediate family only” service will be held at a later date. Donations and Memorials can be made to the Gallatin Cattlewomen where Mom served as a member for many years.