Obituary: Don LaPlant

Don LaPlant died peacefully in his home July 13, 2021. Donald Louis LaPlant was born to parents Louis LaPlant and Helen Retzlaff LaPlant on April 19, 1939, the fourth of seven children on a farm near Jessie, ND. The family later moved to a farm near Binford, ND.

He graduated in 1957 from Binford High School where he excelled as an athlete. In 1962, he and his sister, Joanne, headed to Montana to “Seek Their Fortune”, eventually settling in the Gallatin Valley. His career included seasonal work on the Alaskan Pipeline where he was a Foreman. He and his partner, Jerry Meyers, formed a successful company, L & M Construction, and built roads all over western Montana. He was considered an excellent blade man. He was known by all that he worked with as a hardworking man and that "Common sense goes a long way in life!". Some considered him a legend in the valley. He retired in 2009 but never stopped working. He was an excellent fabricator, always building something out of wood and metal.

Don loved animals, especially good horses. He was a great dancer and loved getting people together to celebrate life with music, hayrides, or a good lutefisk feed. His life was spent working hard and living hard, treasuring family while reminiscing, and poking fun at nieces and nephews whom he adored.

In his later years, he spent winters in Tucson and Wickenburg, AZ where he enjoyed team penning and sorting competitions, winning a saddle at age 80.

He is survived by two sons, Lance Curtis (wife, Mary) and Todd LaPlant (wife, Kelsey); daughter, Sharon Kolb (husband, Larry); three sisters, Joanne Burleson, Sharon (Robert) Fors, and Darlene Quam; two sisters-in-law, Bunny (Darrel) LaPlant and Martha (Dolar) LaPlant; two grandsons, Hayden and Trey Kolb; two stepdaughters, Cheryl (Favio) Daga and Lisa (David) Priest and children; and 16 adoring nieces and nephews and their children.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Helen and Louis LaPlant; brothers, Dolar and Darrel LaPlant; sister, Beverly Kelly; and three brothers-in-law, Bernie Kelly, Gordon Quam, and Blaine Burleson.

Blessed be his memory!!

Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, July 24 at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service, with Funeral Services to begin at 2:00 P.M.