Obituary: Dick Schroeder

Dick Schroeder, died of cancer on Sunday August 22, 2021, two months after the diagnosis. He was born December 16, 1950 to Ed and Celia (Gatzemeier) Schroeder of Helena, Montana. After high school graduation in 1969, he attended Montana State University where he was a walk-on with the track team. His relay team set a record that was uncontested for 13 years.

Dick graduated from Montana State University with a degree in electrical engineering in 1973. During the last semester of his senior year, he had an encounter with Jesus that changed the trajectory of his life. After a year of training in Youth with a Mission, Dick returned to Bozeman, and, in 1975, became the campus minister of what is now called Chi Alpha at MSU. He led a Youth with a Mission summer outreach in Yellowstone Park in 1977. One member of the team, Joy Carbaugh, caught his interest. He wrote to her every day for the next 9 months and they were married the following summer. Joy worked closely with him as he led the campus ministry for 30 years. During these years, to his delight, two children were born: David and Mandy. Joy was in a tragic car accident (1987) and is in a wheelchair. Dick remained a faithful and empowering husband.

After passing on the leadership baton for the campus ministry at MSU, Dick assumed a national role with Chi Alpha Campus Ministries. He traveled through the U.S. teaching university students and training new campus ministers. He also accepted invitations to teach Christian leaders in Russia and Albania. Since 1975 and throughout his ministry, Dick has been a sought-after contract house painter in the summers (Dick Schroeder Painting). Whether Dick was teaching students biblical principles, painting a house, or eating dinner with his family, he consistently evidenced the character of Jesus. His life and ministry have influenced thousands. He often said, “Relationships are the currency of heaven.” He died a very wealthy man indeed.

Dick was preceded in death by his father, Ed, and his mother, Celia. He is survived by his wife, Joy; son, David; daughter, Mandy (Luke) Winne; grandchildren, Odin and Amelia Winne; and his sister, Nancy (John) Morgan.

A Celebration of Life will be on September 6, at 12:30 P.M. at The Commons/Journey Church. With the uptick of Covid, there will be an opportunity for social distancing and we encourage you to use masks at your own discretion. To view the live webcast please visit thecommonsbozeman.com/live.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dick’s honor to Father Heart Ministries, Inc., www.fatherheartministries.net [fatherheartministries.net], or to Vision Beyond Borders, visionbeyondborders.org.

