Obituary: Dennis Leon Riddell

Dennis Leon Riddell, 84, Born to Lowell (Pa) and Irene (Anderson) Riddell on February 15, 1937, in Canton SD, passed away May 9, 2021, in Bozeman MT.

Denny grew up in Oakland, CA. Building fast cars that he may or may not have drag raced on the street. Hanging out at the drag strip is where he met his future bride, Bonnie Jean Anderson. They were married June 7, 1958, in Carmel, CA. Together they would visit there on their anniversary to see “Their tree.” Camping at Big Basin was something the entire family enjoyed.

Denny was a Master Machinist by trade, he would see something he liked in a magazine or catalog and say, “I can make that” and he would. He worked at machine shops in California, Idaho, Montana and Nevada. He also was a mechanic and then the supervisor of the mechanics at Eldorado County Road department. He could fix just about anything, a jack of all trades and master of many.

While living in South Lake Tahoe, Denny’s love of racing bloomed again in stock car racing. He helped build several cars for racing at the local circle track. Most weekends were spent at the race track.

After retiring he and Bonnie started RVing full time. They traveled to different locations and worked as camp hosts in Oregon, Montana, and Arizona. They would winter in Arizona and then make their way back to Bozeman for the summers. They loved living in their motor home, which dad had customized after seeing a picture in a magazine.

Denny is survived by his daughter, Denise (Joe) Stahl; brother, Billy (Patty) Riddell; sister-in-law, Darlene Nichols; grandchildren, Jesi (Andy Stroyan) Stahl and Joey (Jenna) Stahl; great grandchildren, Cayden & Alysa Stroyan, Georgia, JE, Delia and Tao Stahl and numerous nieces and nephews.

Those who went before: his parents, Pa and Irene Riddell; wife, Bonnie; brother, Jan Riddell; sister-in-law, Rosie Riddell and brother-in-law, John Nichols.

I suspect there was a pinochle game and a couple of games of bowling waiting for him with Bonnie, Jan & Rosie.

At Denny’s request, there will be no services

