Obituary: Deanna “Dee” Jane Hall

Deanna “Dee” Jane Hall, 81 of West Yellowstone MT, passed away April 27th, 2021 with her family by her side. “I’m ready to leave when Jesus calls me home."

She was born to the late Arthur and Valborg Anderson, March 13, 1940, in Jamestown, North Dakota. Dee graduated from Carrington High School in 1958. She then attended Concordia College and the University of North Dakota where she received her BA in Education.

In 1971 she married Thomas Rothschiller and they lived in Carrington for thirteen years. Dee and her husband owned Carrington Livestock Sales barn for ten years before starting a log home building operation that brought her and her family to Montana in 1984. In 1987 Dee started working for Big Sky Owners Association and retired as Executive Director in 2004 and during this time she was also an active member of the Hebgen Lake zoning committee.

In August 2005 she married Thomas Hall and together sharing a love of travel they visited Australia, New Zealand, Africa, South America and Portugal. She loved to explore and enjoy all these sights with Tom by her side. Dee and Tom lived in Arizona in the winter and spent their summers in Montana.

Dee was immensely proud of and passionate about her family, as they were the love of her life. Dee and Tom spent their summers in West Yellowstone where she loved hiking, birding and spending time along the beach at Hebgen Lake hosting her large family.

Dee is survived by her husband, Thomas Marshall Hall; siblings, Gloria (Gary) Peterson and Philip (Deb) Anderson; children, Christopher Beach, Stephan “Skip” Beach (LaVonne), Tanya Keller (Michael), Pamela Flach (John), Matthew Rothschiller (Jacy), Sarah Summerford (Dale); stepchildren, David Rothschiller, Terry (Sam) Hall, and Bill Hall (Idah) and 44 grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by stepchildren, Thomas Rothschiller Jr. and Blake Hall Elkins.

A Celebration of Life is scheduled for August 14th at Hebgen Lake. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dee’s memory to: Eagle Mount Bozeman, 6901 Goldenstein Lane, Bozeman, MT 59715 or to Yellowstone Shortline Trail, www.yellowstoneshortlinetrail.org [yellowstoneshortlinetrail.org] .