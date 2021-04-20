Obituary: Charlotte Catherine Frantz

Charlotte Catherine Frantz passed away peacefully on April 11, 2021, at the age of 97. She was born on her parent's farm in Columbus, Montana on June 9, 1923, one of two children born to Horace and Elizabeth Holmes Caldwell.

During the Great Depression, when Charlotte was about seven years old, her family moved from Montana to Effingham, Illinois into her grandparents’ home. Charlotte enjoyed growing up in Illinois. She was blessed to have piano and tennis lessons. Charlotte loved playing tennis so much that her grandmother had a tennis court built for her and her sister when they were in high school. In the summer of 1942, Charlotte’s family spent the summer in Columbus, Montana on their farm. Charlotte and her sister both got jobs at the local drugstore/soda fountain shop. It was at this time that Life Magazine did a story about a local Columbus WWII sailor. The interview and photos for the article were taken in their local drugstore, and both Charlotte and her sister were included in that Life Magazine article.

Charlotte went on to attend Millikin University in Decatur, Illinois. Over one summer break, Charlotte and a friend traveled to Chicago to work on the Manhattan Project as typists. Both girls were completely unaware of the content of the research! Charlotte graduated with a degree in Mathematics and after graduation, taught one year of high school math. In 1950, Charlotte moved to Montana with her sister and her sister’s two small children. It was at this time that she met the love of her life, Kirke Frantz, at a Montana State University mixer. Both Kirke and Charlotte loved to dance and attend the MSU Mixers. On May 26th, 1951 they were married - a marriage that would last 65 years. Over the next few years, Charlotte spent the majority of her time being a wife and a mother. She also worked alongside her husband, Kirke, in his State Farm office.

Charlotte had a strong faith in God and enjoyed attending First Baptist Church as well as E-Free Church. She enjoyed watching tennis on TV (especially Rafa Nadal), fishing, Lawrence Welk, and the Saint Louis Cardinals. Most of all Charlotte loved people and over the years she made many special friends through Beta Sigma Phi, the Masonic Temple, Eastern Star, Daughters of the Nile, Kiwanis, State Farm, and Rosauers grocery store.

She was also blessed to receive treatment at Bozeman Health Oncology Center where she received such excellent care and considered everyone there a friend.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Kirke Frantz; and her son, Paul Frantz.

She is survived by her son, David Frantz, and her daughter, Diane Frantz Todd (Randy). She also leaves behind three grandsons, Nathan Todd (Jade), Jason Todd (Rachel), and Ryan Todd (Corinne); ten great-grandchildren; her sister, Dorothy Smith; and cousin, Bill Holmes; as well as several nephews and nieces.

Graveside Services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Monday, April 26 at Sunset Hills Cemetery.