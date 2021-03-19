Obituary: Bridgette Cathrin Hyde

Bridgette Cathrin Hyde was called home at the age of 40 on Saturday, March 13, 2021 while hiking in the mountains she loved near Pony, Montana.

Bridgette was born August 3, 1980 and raised in Atlanta, Georgia as a Southern Belle. At an early age Bridgette had a zest for life and was the center of the party wherever she went. Bridgette graduated from the Darlington School in Georgia and then attended Montana State University for a few years before graduating from Georgia State University with a Finance Degree.

Bridgette’s career took her to all corners of the country as she worked in Finance in Virginia and Georgia and then became a budding entrepreneur in Texas, California, and Montana. She had many concepts that were always in the works but was most passionate about her outdoor, social adventure company, Hydeoutsadventures. Some of the other businesses she was working to start up were a protein waffle company, Alpaca product retail store, Houseservicebzn, office co-work space, and a Real Estate acquisitions company just to name a few.

Growing up, she was an avid equestrian, tennis player, and snowboarder which led to a love of the mountains and Big Sky. The early seed for outdoor adventure became a lifelong passion for her through hiking, climbing, backpacking, camping, running, and doing anything she could to be outside. The search for adventures led her to be a world traveler, seeking out the greatest landscapes and trails in the world. She made trips across the globe to Iceland and the Arctic Circle to South America where she found a new love for people, cultures, and scenery. Some of her latest adventures were to Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, and Peru where she would likely have stayed if COVID had not cut her travels short.

Bridgette was also passionate about her family and loved to challenge the status quo. She enjoyed spending time with her two nephews (Hudson and Quinten) and helping them complete Legos, art projects, and science experiments. Bridgette also had a love for animals and enjoyed taking Ashley’s two Labradors (Maci and Maggie) on her long runs and hikes where it would take the dogs days to recover! Bridgette also recently learned how hard it was to keep up with her two young nephews flying down the ski hill with no fear while they made fun of her for being a snowboarder and not a skier.

Bridgette is survived by her parents, William Hyde and Patricia Lynch, and her sister, Ashely (Hyde) Flynn.

A celebration of Bridgette’s life will take place at Riverside Country Club, Thursday, March 25 from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, please send any memorial gifts to the Big Sky Community Foundation ( www.bscomt.org [bscomt.org] ) to create a memorial site in her honor and please notate the Bridgette Hyde Memorial when donating.