Obituary: Betty June Bean Dofler

Betty June Bean Dofler, 85, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at home surrounded by her family. A celebration of her Life will be held at 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, September 15, at the Augusta Community Church with coffee and desserts to follow at the church.

Betty was born June 3, 1936, in Great Falls, Montana to Wallace Russell Bean and Fern Estill Bean. She was raised on the family ranch southwest of Augusta and graduated from Augusta High School in 1954 as Valedictorian of her class. She attended Kinman Business University in Spokane, Washington for a time. Betty married Phillip Anthony Dofler in August 1960. They settled in Canton, Texas where they raised their son, Walter Russell Dofler.

Betty worked as a supervisor over three departments for Daltile in Dallas, Texas for 34 years. She enjoyed traveling, gardening, playing piano, card games, and visiting and after retirement, living at the family ranch. Betty was a member of Augusta Community Church. She was also involved in several fraternal orders: The Order of the Eastern Star, The Rebekah Assembly of Texas, and the Social Order of the Beauceant.

Betty is survived by her brother, Robert (Marilou) Bean of Kalispell, MT; granddaughter, Corrie (Daniel) Meza of Bozeman, MT; step-grandson, Dustin (Kaitlyn) Bray of Scurry, TX; great-grandchildren, Ariella Meza, Lucas Meza, Bradley Cotton Bray, and Tommy Kate Bray; and a multitude of nieces, nephews, and special friends.

Betty is preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Joyce Bean Shaw; her husband, Phillip Dofler; and sadly, her son, Walter Dofler.In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to the Augusta Community Church, to the church or their building fund, PO Box 309, Augusta, Montana 59410.