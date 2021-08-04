Obituary: Barbara “Bobbe” Evans

Barbara “Bobbe” Evans, 90, of Bozeman passed away from this life into eternal life on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 with family by her side.

Bobbe was born in Bozeman on December 21, 1930 to Guy and Ivy Burkenpas. At a young age she worked hard on the ranch, which laid the foundation for her strong work ethic throughout life.

She attended Pine Butte School and Gallatin County High School. Then, on September 18, 1955, she married the love of her life, George Evans (known to her as Hub). They were blessed with two children, Ron Evans and Lynda (Evans) Mikkola.

For 66 years, they built an incredible life together full of happy memories including snowmobiling, RV traveling, gardening, and winters in Arizona.

Bobbe worked in banking for over 20 years and finished her working career at Montana State University.

She was a very giving and caring person who loved to help people and the community through volunteering for many organizations and individuals. She was also a spiritual person who enjoyed reading passages as a way to help guide her through life.

Bobbe is survived by her husband, George Evans; her children, Ron (Coleen) Evans and Lynda (Larry) Mikkola; sister, Margaret Dusenberry; sister-in-law, Judy Burkenpas; grandchildren, Scott Evans, Ryan (Amy) Mikkola, Katie (Morgan) Bishop, and Kyle Mikkola; and two very special great-granddaughters, Madison and Isabella Martinez.

Bobbe was preceded in death by her parents, Guy and Ivy Burkenpas; siblings, Letha (Sam) Bell and Wes Burkenpas; and brother-in-law, Burt Dusenberry.

Bobbe was so loved and her infectious smile will be missed by many.

A small graveside service will be held.