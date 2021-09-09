Obituary: Ardis R. Nichols

Ardis R. Nichols passed away from natural causes on August 28, 2021, in Bozeman, Montana. Ardis was born on February 5, 1927 in Frazer, MT to Mathias and Elsie Eliason. Ardis was involved in band, 4-H, and was a youth camp leader for Bible Camp. Ardis graduated high school from Frazer. She then attended Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota where she made close life-long friends and enjoyed performing with the Orchestra playing the clarinet. She returned to Frazer after two years and worked at Lien and Quam’s store in Frazer. She met a young farmer from the area and soon married Donell O. Nichols on January 25, 1948, in Frazer, with Barbara Berge and Arden Nichols as their attendants. Ardis and Donell made their home north of Frazer on the Nichols’ homestead. It is there she raised her six children guided by her strong faith. Traveling 20 miles every Sunday to Frazer for the church was the family event for the week. If the weather did not permit traveling, Ardis taught Sunday School at home to her children. In 1976, Donell and Ardis semi-retired from farming at the homestead and moved to Glasgow, Montana.

In Glasgow, Ardis found her calling with the First Lutheran Church. She was always engaged in all the events at the church. She taught Summer Bible School, attended bible study, Circle, WELCA, decorated the church for Christmas and Easter, and joined others baking for the annual bake sale. She enjoyed Wednesday quilting with her mother, Elsie, and aunt, Nola Holtberg, and eventually became the quilting leader.

In addition to her Church activities, she was an active member of working the Valley County Fair. She enjoyed gardening, attending Fort Peck Summer Theater, community musical events, and scrapbooking. She will always be remembered for her Blue-Jean Quilts she made for family and friends. She also will be remembered for her amazing Spice Cake, Orange Bow-Knots, and Candy Bar Cookies. Her grandchildren always had a snack drawer in the kitchen and cookies in the freezer when they would come to visit.

Ardis moved to Bozeman in November 2016. She enjoyed the residents and staff, and participated in many activities at Birchwood.

Ardis was preceded in death by her parents, Matt and Elsie Eliason; brothers, Burton, Harley, and Gordon Eliason; husband, Donell Nichols; and a daughter, Lois Ann Nichols.

Ardis is survived by four daughters, Donna Nichols, Janet Irwin (Al), Paula Nichols, and Elaine Nichols; one son, Loren Nichols; sisters-in-law, Alice Eliason and Ruby Eliason; cousin, Mary Sue Knodel; five grandchildren, Marie Gillett (Brian), Brandy Irwin, Danielle Irwin, Tara Caldwell (Gerard), and Nicholas Mader; eight great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to be paid in Ardis’ honor to one of her favorite organizations: Glasgow’s First Lutheran Church Quilters Group, Fort Peck Theater, or the charity of your choice.

A Memorial Service celebrating Ardis’ life will be held at First Lutheran Church in Glasgow, MT on October 9, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. A reception will be held downstairs at the church immediately following the service. There will be a private family burial at a later date.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service.