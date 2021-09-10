Museum of the Rockies presents Evening at the Museum

BOZEMAN — Have you ever watched the 2006 movie A Night at the Museum starring Ben Stiller? When the lights go off at the museum, the exhibits come to life. Bozeman’s Museum of the Rockies has a plan to bring its exhibits to life for the public that includes dinner with the dinosaurs on September 16th and 17th.

An Evening at the Museum is a newly imagined fundraiser for the Museum of the Rockies and what an idea it is! It includes a champagne reception in the Taylor Planetarium, a gourmet dinner hosted in the Siebel Dinosaur Complex, and a chance to listen to speaker Steven Pressfield who is the author of The Legend of Bagger Vance, and The War of Art.

Courtesy

According to Philanthropy Director at MOR, Kathyrn Hohmann, this is a great opportunity to support and help fund the amazing changing exhibits that tour through the halls of the Museum of the Rockies throughout the year. It is also a great chance to support Museum Buddies, which is a children’s program that teaches children about various subjects like paleontology and astronomy, as well as various programs geared toward adults and kids of all ages. Tickets are limited, and A Night at the Museum is only open to Friday night.

Evening at the Museum details:

Friday, September 17 th, 6-10 p.m.

6-10 p.m. $2,500 for two Tickets

$15,000 for a table of eight