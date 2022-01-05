Columbia Falls resident dies after Highway 2 crash

MISSOULA — A 47-year-old Columbia Falls resident died in a crash near Columbia Falls on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the one-vehicle crash happened shortly after 10:30 a.m. on US Highway 2 near Conn Road.

The driver lost control of the SUV and was thrown from the vehicle by the force of the crash when it rolled over.

MHP reports snow and ice on the road when the rollover happened.

The person, whose name has not yet been released, was taken to Logan Health in Kalispell and later passed away; the victim was the only occupant of the vehicle.

The MHP has not yet released information about whether the person was wearing a seatbelt or was driving while impaired.

We will update you if we get more information.