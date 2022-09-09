Columbia Falls enacts emergency ordinance to prevent bear, human conflicts

COLUMBIA FALLS - The City of Columbia Falls has enacted an emergency ordinance regarding city-wide preventative measures to avoid bear and human conflicts.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) are reporting an increase in bear conflicts in the city as the bears are getting into fruit trees, pet food and outdoor garbage and waste containers.

The emergency ordinance is in place for up to 90 days and citizens not following it may be subject to a misdemeanor and could be fined up to $500.

Under the ordinance: