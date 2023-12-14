Montana State promotes Bobby Daly to defensive coordinator

BOZEMAN — Montana State promoted assistant coach Bobby Daly to defensive coordinator on Thursday. Daly has served as MSU's assistant head coach and linebackers coach since 2019.

The Bobcats have opted not to renew the contract of defensive coordinator Willie Mack Garza, as first reported by both 247Sports and Skyline Sports and confirmed by MTN Sports.

Daly joined the coaching staff at Montana State in 2019 under then-head coach Jeff Choate. Daly coached at Idaho from 2013 to 2018, rising from graduate assistant to operations director to linebackers coach.

Daly, a Helena native, was a standout linebacker for the Bobcats from 2004-08. He earned first-team All-America honors in 2007 and finished with 382 career tackles, fourth-most in MSU history. Daly graduated from Helena Capital where he starred on the football field.

During his time with the Bobcats Daly has mentored All-American and All-Big Sky linebackers such as Troy Andersen, Callahan O'Reilly, Amandre Williams and Josh Hill.

Daly served as interim defensive coordinator for MSU during a 2022 playoff game versus. Weber State while Garza was serving a suspension from the program after being cited for driving under the influence on Nov. 19 of that year. It was Garza's third DUI charge.