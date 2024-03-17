Watch Now
Big Sky ConferenceMontana State Bobcats

Actions

Montana State gets First Four matchup versus Grambling State in NCAA tournament

Leon Costello, Matt Logie
Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State athletic director Leon Costello congratulates coach Matt Logie after the Bobcats won the Big Sky Conference tournament championship at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on March 14, 2024.
Leon Costello, Matt Logie
Posted at 4:26 PM, Mar 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-17 19:51:11-04

BOZEMAN — Montana State will play Grambling State in a First Four matchup in the 2024 NCAA men's basketball tournament.

The game will be played Wednesday night in Dayton, Ohio. The winner will be a No. 16 seed for a first-round game against No. 1 seed Purdue in Indianapolis. Tipoff time is yet to be announced.

The Bobcats, with a 17-17 record, earned an automatic berth for the NCAA tourney after winning the Big Sky Conference championship last week in Boise, Idaho. MSU beat rival Montana 85-70 in the title game on March 13.

Grambling State, located in Grambling, Louisiana, won the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship with a 75-66 victory over Texas Southern on Saturday in Birmingham, Alabama. The Tigers, coached by Donte' Jackson, enter the NCAA tourney with a 20-14 record.

This story will be updated

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader