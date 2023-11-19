Griz postgame: Bobby Hauck, Braxton Hill, Junior Bergen break down win over MSU

MISSOULA — The No. 3 Montana Grizzlies defeated the No. 4 Montana State Bobcats 37-7 on Saturday afternoon at Washington-Grizzly Stadium as the Griz won the 122nd Brawl of the Wild.

The Grizzlies won the Big Sky Conference regular season championship as they improved to 10-1 overall and 7-1 in league play. MSU fell to 8-3 and 6-2.

UM head coach Bobby Hauck, senior quarterback Clifton McDowell and senior linebacker Braxton Hill all met with the media afterwards to break down UM's win over MSU as Montana gets set for the FCS playoff selection show on Sunday.

To see the full press conference, check out the video above.