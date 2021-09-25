Class AA roundup: Billings West handles Belgrade

Billings West 48, Belgrade 6

BILLINGS - Belgrade recovered a fumble on the opening kickoff and converted for a 3-0 lead, but Billings West answered with 48 straight points on the way to a 48-3 Homecoming win over the Panthers Friday night at Daylis Stadium.

West quarterback Isaiah Claunch accounted for five first half touchdowns, two of them long passes to Caden Dowler. Claunch also ran two in and hit Riley Bergeson for another.

West improves to 4-1 with three of its remaining four regular season games at Daylis Stadium. Belgrade falls to 0-5.

Missoula Sentinel 27, Helena High 6

HELENA--The Missoula Sentinel Spartans are likely the team to beat in the Class AA, and will stay that way for now after a 27-6 win on the road against the Helena High Bengals.

After a grind of a first quarter that saw the Bengals up 6-0 after two field goals, the Sentinel Spartans were able to capitalize on a Kaden Huot interception. Zac Crews connected with Drew Klumph on a slant across the middle and Klumph sped his way to the end zone nearly untouched to knot the game at 6-6.

Nearing the end of the second half, Crews was flushed out of the pocket, but made the most of it missing a few tackles and getting a few blocks to rally his way to the endzone to give the Spartans a 13-6 lead. The Spartans were able to tack on two more scores in the second half on two Alex Jones rushing touchdowns, while the Sentinel defense held the Bengals in a stranglehold for the rest of the night.

With the win, the Spartans move to 4-0 (2-0) and remain the only unbeaten team in the Western AA, while the Bengals fall to 3-2 (1-2).

Great Falls CMR 36, Billings Senior 12

GREAT FALLS-- There was a lot on the line for both Billings Senior and Great Falls CMR heading into this one with both teams at 3-1. The Broncs made their presence known on special teams in the first half scoring two touchdowns off of blocked punts but that’s all they’d muster for the game.

Raef Newbrough made it happen for the Rustlers as after an early fumble on the first drive, he made up for with an interception and two scores as the Rustlers move to 4-1 and show that the rebuild process is coming along nicely under head coach Dennis Morris.

Kalispell Glacier 21, Helena Capital 7

KALISPELL-- Jake Rendina racked up 100 yards on the ground and scored two touchdowns to lead Kalispell Glacier to a 21-7 win over Helena Capital on Friday.

Great Falls High 27, Bozeman Gallatin 22

BOZEMAN-- It was homecoming night for the (2-2) Bozeman Gallatin Raptors as they faced off against the winless Great Falls Bison.

The Bison came out strong out the gate. They received the ball first and in their own territory converted on a fake punt to extend their drive. Quarterback Reed Harris punched in an 8-yard touchdown run to give Great Falls a 6-0 lead after the missed extra point.

Gallatin would hope to answer, but Braeden Mikkelson threw an interception in Raptors territory that was nabbed by Great Falls linebacker Westin Weisenberger.

Bison would make them pay. Junior running back Rafe Longin took a handoff from Reed and ran 9 yards into the end zone. Great Falls would convert the two point conversion to make it 14-0.

Near the end of the second quarter, Noah Dahlke had a 3-yard touchdown run for the Raptors to cut the Bison lead to 14-7.

However, on the ensuing kickoff Longin would return it for a touchdown to make it a 21-7 game.

Raptors made it close late and had a chance to win on the final drive, but the Bison hold on for their first win of the season by a score of 27-22. They are now 1-4 and Gallatin falls to 2-3.

Class AA scores

Bozeman High 49, Billings Skyview 7 (Thursday)

Billings West 48, Belgrade 3

Missoula Hellgate 62, Kalispell Flathead 38 (Thursday)

