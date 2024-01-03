Bozeman quarterback Kellen Harrison named 2023 Montana Gatorade player of the year

BOZEMAN — On Wednesday, Bozeman standout quarterback and free safety Kellen Harrison won the 2023 Montana Gatorade player of the year award.

The Class AA state champion had 2,874 throwing yards for 25 touchdowns this season. He rushed for over 300 yards on the ground and seven touchdowns of his own.

Grace Lawrence / MTN Sports Bozeman Senior QB Kellen Harrison takes snap in the 2023 state championship game vs. Glacier.

On defense, Harrison totaled 27 tackles and five interceptions as a defensive back.

The Bozeman Hawks went 12-0 this season, going undefeated for their fifth Class AA title since 2010. In the Hawks' 35-27 win over Western AA No. 1 seed Kalispell Glacier in the state championship, Harrison threw for over 240 yards and four touchdowns. He rushed for 80 yards and another touchdown.

Grace Lawrence/MTN Sports Bozeman celebrates with the trophy after winning the Class AA state football championship over Kalispell Glacier at Van Winkle Stadium on Nov. 17, 2023.

He was also named the 2023 MaxPreps Montana player of the year in December.

Outside of the gridiron, Harrison is part of the National Honor Society and volunteers as a youth sports camp instructor, a youth football official and a Little League umpire.

For the full feature on Harrison, click here.