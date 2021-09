2021 8-Man football standings

MTN Sports

(Last updated Sept. 13) 8-Man East A sub-conference

Conf. Overall Westby-Grenora 1-0 2-1 Fairview 1-0 1-2 Lodge Grass 1-0 1-2 Broadus 0-1 1-2 Circle 0-1 0-2 Poplar 0-1 0-3 B sub-conference Conf. Overall Culbertson 1-0 3-0 Scobey 1-0 3-0 Ekalaka 0-0 1-2 Plentywood 0-1 2-1 Forsyth 0-1 1-2 St. Labre (season canceled) N/A N/A 8-Man South Conf. Overall Joliet 2-0 3-0 Sheridan 1-0 2-0 Park City 1-0 2-1 Twin Bridges 1-1 2-1 Absarokee 0-1 0-2 Lone Peak 0-1 0-2 Ennis 0-2 0-3 8-Man North A sub-conference

Conf. Overall Belt 1-0 2-0 Fort Benton 1-0 2-0 Rocky Boy 1-0 1-0 Cascade 1-1 1-2 Harlem-Turner 0-0 1-2 Great Falls Central 0-1 0-2 Choteau 0-2 0-3 B sub-conference

Conf. Overall Chinook 1-0 3-0 Simms 1-0 3-0 Chester-Joplin-Inverness 0-0 2-0 Shelby 0-2 0-3 Hays-Lodgepole 0-0 0-0 8-Man West Conf. Overall Alberton-Superior 3-0 3-0 Thompson Falls 2-0 3-0 Drummond-Philipsburg 2-0 2-0 Seeley-Swan 2-0 2-0 St. Ignatius 2-1 2-1 Charlo 1-2 1-2 Darby 1-2 1-2 Troy 0-1 0-2 Victor 0-2 0-2 Arlee 0-2 0-2 Plains 0-2 0-2

