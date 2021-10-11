This Candle Smells Like Kraft Macaroni And Cheese

There are not many comfort foods as quick and easy to make as a box of Kraft Macaroni and Cheese. It’s not just the taste that can bring you some comfort, however, as even the smell of that powdery cheesy goodness might be enough to lift your mood.

You now don’t even have to open one of those signature blue boxes to fill your house with that glorious smell thanks to a new candle from DW Home. The new Mac & Cheese candle smells just like Kraft’s beloved cheese powder, plus gruyère and parmesan.

With a burn time of around 33 hours for a medium-wick and 56 hours for a larger double-wick, you can fill your home with cheesy scents for days. A medium-wick candle is priced at $14, while the double-wick option is $18.

DW Home

DW Home has a few other funny candles that are food-inspired as well, including Fizzy Cola, Mashed Potatoes and Dinner Roll. Last year, they also released a Thanksgiving Feast candle that smells like mashed potatoes, stuffing and cranberry sauce.

The Thanksgiving candle is back for this holiday season as well, with the same burn time as the company’s other candles, meaning you can enjoy the smells of Thanksgiving for much longer than just one afternoon this year!

If you’re up for more food-scented candles, Bath & Body Works has a variety of them from its White Barn line as well, including Blueberry Maple Pancakes, White Caramel Cold Brew and French Baguette, which has scents of slow-rising dough and crispy crust.

You’ll also find a variety of dessert-themed candles in the new Bath & Body Works fall line, like Old-Fashioned Cider Donut, Pumpkin Cinnamon Bun and Pumpkin Snickerdoodle.

If you’re not into food scents, DW Home also has a variety of other unique candles that may interest you instead, including Auto Shop, which smells like burning rubber, and Cigar Lounge, which has scents of tobacco leaves, spiced cognac, white peach, balsamic woods and ambered cashmere.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.