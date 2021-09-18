Butte's Hoagland, Bozeman Gallatin's Lloyd earn victories at Bozeman Golf Invitational

BOZEMAN — On Friday afternoon round two of the Bozeman Golf Invitational took place at Bridger Creek Golf course. Raptors senior Ramey Lloyd (136) won his first ever high school individual title and Butte's Kodie Hoagland tied with Lloyd's sister, Addiley, with a two day total of 152, but took home the title on a tiebreaker the second day.

Boys two day total (top five):

1) Ramey Lloyd (Gallatin) - 136

2) Justus Verge (Gallatin) - 139

3) Jordan Verge (Gallatin) - 141

4) Jack Prigge (Butte) - 144

5) Stevie Voigt (Gallatin) - 14

Boys team:

Gallatin - 562

Billings Senior - 613

Billings Skyview - 638

Bozeman - 642

Billings West - 659

Girls two day total (top five):

1) Kodie Hoadland (Butte) - 152

2) Addiley Lloyd (Gallatin) - 152

3) Bella Johnson (West) - 156

4) Kenzie Walsh (Senior) - 157

5) Elly Atkins (Bozeman) - 159