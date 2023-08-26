Bronny James' cardiac arrest was due to a congenital condition

Bronny James went into cardiac arrest in July because of a congenital heart defect, according to a family spokeswoman.

Bronny James, the son of basketball star LeBron James, had a cardiac arrest during a basketball workout on July 24.

Stephanie Rosa of the LeBron James Family Foundation said in a statement on Friday an inherited condition was the likely cause.

“It is an anatomically and functionally significant Congenital Heart Defect which can and will be treated,” the statement said. “We are very confident in Bronny’s full recovery and return to basketball in the very near future.”

James was first hospitalized at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, and released three days later.

The 6-foot-3 guard player committed to play for the University of Southern California in May. At 18 years old, he was considered a top prospect out of high school this year.

Vincent Iwuchuwku, another USC basketball recruit, had a cardiac arrest during a workout last July. He returned to play six months after the incident.

Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills safety who had a cardiac arrest in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals in January of 2023, posted a message of support for Bronny James when he was hospitalized.

"Prayers to Bronny & The James family as well. here for you guys just like you have been for me my entire process," he tweeted.

Hamlin returned to play for the NFL in August of 2023.

