Britney Spears will release tell-all memoir in October

Britney Spears is finally giving fans a a look into her life story.

The singer is releasing her highly anticipated tell-all memoir "The Woman in Me" on Oct. 24, its publisher Gallery Books announced Tuesday. It'll dive into Spears' life for the first time from her point of view.

"Written with remarkable candor and humor, Spears's groundbreaking book illuminates the enduring power of music and love — and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms, at last," the book's webpage says.

With the announcement came a look at the book's cover: a black and white photo of a young Spears, topless, covering her chest.

Multiple publishing houses competed in a bidding war for the book more than a year-and-a-half ago, though Simon & Schuster's Gallery Books ultimately won.

It's releasing the memoir nearly two years after Spears' 13-year conservatorship was terminated by a Los Angeles court. Spears' father and a court-appointed conservator had been in control of all aspects of her life during the arrangement. Then in June 2021, Spears testified the conservatorship was "abusive," drawing national attention and igniting the #FreeBritney movement.

"In June 2021, the whole world was listening as Britney Spears spoke in open court," the publishing company said. "The impact of sharing her voice — her truth — was undeniable, and it changed the course of her life and the lives of countless others. 'The Woman in Me' reveals for the first time her incredible journey — and the strength at the core of one of the greatest performers in pop music history."

Besides the court case, Spears has been in the spotlight for multiple other stories in the past few years, including multiple documentaries centered on her life, her marriage to actor Sam Asghari, a public feud with her sister and, most recently, an incident involving an NBA player's security guard. Fans have also kept a watchful eye on Spears' social media, with some even leading to a police welfare check.

