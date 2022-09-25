Two people hospitalized after shooting outside Alberta Bair Theater

BILLINGS — Two men were hospitalized after a shooting inside in a vehicle caused that car to crash into a nearby bicyclist.

The incident happened right outside the Alberta Bair Theater Saturday night during a performance of the Billings Symphony.

Billings Police Sgt. Benjamin Beck says the call came in around 7:47 p.m. that a 27-year-old man had been shot inside a vehicle by the 300 block of Broadway, and then that vehicle crashed into a 30-year-old man on a bicycle.

Jonny Harmon is the front of house manager at the Alberta Bair Theater and said that during the incident there were 750 people inside for the concert. Most people were unaware of what was happening outside.

"Mostly we just thought it was a car accident," Harmon said Sunday. "I don't think anyone heard gunshots, but it was just one of those surprising things. We just all were shocked."

Sgt. Beck says both men were taken to the hospital, the 27-year-old man with critical injuries and the 30-year-old man with serious injuries.

Inside the Alberta Bair Theater, the Billings Symphony was performing a production of 'American Kaleidoscope'.

After the performance, symphony goers went outside to find a heavy police presence and investigation underway.

Mike Herold was in attendance at the concert.

“We saw the cops out here during intermission but didn’t hear a thing,” Hersold said.

Police are still investigating the case.