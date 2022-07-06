Braun Shavers Are Top Sellers On Amazon—And With Good Reason

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Braun is at the top of the list if you are looking for a trusted name in shaving products. In 1921, German engineer Max Braun established a small business producing radio parts. By 1950, the first Braun shaver was launched. The Braun S50 dry shaver provided a closer shave than rival brands.

Now, the company has a complete line of electric shavers, trimmers, epilators and intense pulsed light (IPL) devices for men and women.

With so many Braun shavers to choose from, finding the right one could be a challenge. Several factors can help you decide what will work best for you. For instance, foil shavers have a thin metal foil covering the blade that skims the skin while the blade cuts stubble, allowing for a close daily shave. Rotary shavers have several round heads with spinning blades beneath them. Rotary shavers are better for coarse facial hair.

Other features to consider include corded or cordless, wet and dry shaving options, ease of use and cleaning, accessories included and the device’s price. You can determine what shaver will suit you best by comparing the different options and considering your needs.

Following are some top-selling Braun shavers with outstanding reviews to help you choose.

This wet and dry Braun shaver has an average rating of 4.3 out of 5 stars from more than 3,000 ratings. Priced at $147.90, it includes the shaver, travel case, charging stand, precision trimmer and beard trimmer attachment, smart plug and a cleaning brush.

It has a 360-degree rotating head and auto-sensing technology, which allows it to adapt to the shape of your face and the density of your beard. Customers say it is easy to clean and gives a close shave. They also like that it can be used wet or dry.

“My face is ultra-smooth in the spots where I do shave, especially my neck (I purchased it to trim around my goatee and mustache),” wrote one reviewer. “Another major improvement is I can not only use this while my face is wet, but I can actually use it in the shower!”

Tired of shaving daily — or even weekly? This epilator allows women or men to remove hair once and enjoy smooth skin for up to a month. It’s as easy to use as a shaver but lasts as long as waxing. Plus, it will remove hair four times shorter than waxing, even in contoured areas like underarms and knees.

The epilator is 100% waterproof, so you can use it while bathing. Normally priced at $179.94 but on sale right now for $149.94, this device is cordless and rechargeable. It comes with a shaver head, trimmer head, body exfoliation brush, pouch, cleaning brush and charger.

More than 2,800 customers have rated this Braun shaver, which has an average rating of 4.3 stars out of 5 on Amazon. Along with a 360-degree rotating head and auto-sensing technology, it comes with a 4-in-1 SmartCare Cleaning Center. The center is a stand where you can charge the shaver, but it also cleans the device by removing hair and skin particles, lubricates the blades and offers maintenance options to keep the device in top condition.

Reviewers appreciate the automatic cleaning and the close shave.

“This is the best electric razor I have ever used,” wrote one reviewer. “It is smooth and comfortable to use with little to no pulling and leaves a close shave. It does what it says it will do. The charge lasts forever, and the cleaning station works great.”

The Braun Electric Flex Head Foil Shaver with Precision Beard Trimmer is $149.97 on Amazon.

This convenient epilator can save you hundreds of dollars yearly if you typically head to the salon or spa for waxes. It has a broad head to remove hair from a larger area, providing fast results. In addition, the contour shape helps you reach those awkward areas.

The device’s SensoSmart technology helps ensure you apply the right amount of pressure. You can use it wet or dry; Braun recommends using it in water for added comfort. It also includes attachments that allow you to shave or trim. Results will give you smooth skin for weeks.

More than 4,000 customers have rated the Braun Epilator Silk-épil 9, giving it an average rating of 4.5 stars out of 5. Reviewers say it is efficient and easy to use. It’s currently discounted 26% at $73.98.

Braun’s newest shaver features five shaving elements, including a ProLift trimmer designed to cut tough hair gently. In addition, AutoSense technology adjusts to shave facial hair from 0.05 millimeters long to a seven-day beard.

Currently discounted to $297.94, this shaver comes with the brand’s first-ever portable charging case and the upgraded 5-in-1 SmartCare Center, which automatically selects the best cleaning program and then charges, cleans, lubricates and dries the shaver.

“From the moment I first used it, I knew it was an absolute game-changer,” wrote a reviewer who gave the shaver five stars. “It glides across my face without the slightest painful tug at any one of my facial hairs.”

This popular Braun shaver has over 14,800 ratings, with over three-quarters of customers giving it a full five stars. Currently priced 30% off at $139.94, the Braun Series 7 electric shaver uses innovative shaving technology to capture more hair in one stroke, resulting in a close and comfortable shave.

It has three cutting elements and a skin guard that combine to capture the amount of facial hair in a single stroke that other shavers remove in two. In addition, it has five personalized shaving modes and comes with the 4-in-1 SmartCare Cleaning Center to charge, clean and lubricate easily.

For those who want the ability to shave and trim facial hair with a single device, this Braun shaver has you covered. On sale for $179.94, the Series 8 Foil Shaver features a precision trimmer that flips out from the side, making it easy to trim sideburns, mustaches or other long hairs.

The compact 40-degree swiveling head adapts to the shape of your face and the unique Sonic Technology gently captures more hair. Plus, it features auto-sensing technology that provides a powerful shave, even on dense beards.

It’s 100% waterproof and can run for 60 minutes on a single charge. In addition, it includes a 5-minute quick-charge option, just in case.

With so many shaving devices available from Braun, there’s something for every type of hair and skin.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.