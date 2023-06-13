The Screening Every Man Should Get to Focus on Their Health

June is Men’s Health Awareness Month and doctors say one of the easiest ways for men to start focusing on their health, is to make an appointment for their annual physical to be screened for routine and preventive issues.

In the past, prostate cancer, high cholesterol, blood pressure issues, and colon cancer may have been considered concerns for only older men. But new studies, and updated screening techniques are highlighting the need for men to check-in regularly with their primary care physician to maintain good health throughout their lives.

“Previously, age 50 was sort of the magic number to come in and screen for prostate and colon cancers,” said Tony Ballensky, FNP, Internal Medicine provider at St. James Healthcare, part of Intermountain Health. “But those age recommendations have changed and often, earlier is better, depending on your family history.”

Regular bloodwork to monitor cholesterol levels should be conducted for men starting in their 20s, but screenings for prostate cancer depend on the patient’s medical history.

Ballensky says one of the biggest changes is the screening for colon cancer needing to be done starting at age 45 instead of 50.

“We have started to see colorectal cancer impacting people at younger ages which is why it’s so important to be screened starting at 45,” said Ballensky. “Everyone should at least know the signs and check with their doctor even if they aren’t near the age yet.”

In 2020 nearly 2,100 men between the ages of 20-49 died of colorectal cancer which accounts for 17 percent of all cancer related deaths for men in that age group. Colorectal cancer is slow to develop but can have symptoms such abdominal pain and blood in the stool.

“If we can condition ourselves to do yearly medical check-ups, and not be afraid to talk with our provider about your health concerns, then these issues can be caught early,” said Ballensky.

Although he admits this can be a tough sell for many men. Often the stereotype of men not being proactive in their health screenings seems to be accurate, but as men get older that should start to change.

While a lot of men in their 20s and 30s still feel young enough to be invincible, Ballensky said the benefit of being proactive with even the most basic health screenings can improve the quality and longevity of life.

“Being proactive about your health when you’re younger can have major benefits down the line,” said Ballensky. “You don’t want to wait until your retirement to start focusing on your health because in some cases the problems might be too late to fix.”

Two of the major preventative screenings many people think of for men are prostate and colon cancer screenings, both of which Ballensky said are extremely important.

However, he also said men need to think about their heart health — cholesterol, blood pressure and weight — as well as keeping an eye on signs of diabetes. Additionally, stopping the use of tobacco products can have a major impact on men’s overall health.

Smoking raises the risk for many different health issues including heart disease, cancer, respiratory disease, strokes, and diabetes. All these issues are the leading causes of death on men.

The benefits of stopping using tobacco can be felt rather quickly, in fact you can reduce your risk of heart disease significantly just one year after stopping the use of tobacco.

Ballensky would also like to remind everyone that vaccinations aren't just for children. Adults need to be caught up on pneumococcal, hepatitis, shingles, and of course, influenza vaccines.

“Yearly visits don’t have to be long and complicated, but it’s also a time when men can speak honestly with their provider about both their physical and mental health,” said Ballensky. “A physician is your healthcare teammate and can ensure you are getting the help you need.”