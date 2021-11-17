Simms Celebrates All-American Heritage with an All-New Wader

BOZEMAN — From design to delivery, every step of Simms’ wader process happens under one roof.

Not many US-based manufacturers can say that every step of their process happens in the same country, let alone in the same facility. Choosing to manufacture outside the States can provide certain economic advantages: the most common being a reduction in labor and material costs. However, nothing celebrates American industry like a company that embraces its heritage.

Did you know that Simms is the only US-based wader manufacturer of scale? This is a deliberate choice made to ensure they produce high quality products. Keeping production at home allows total control over the end result. Their local Bozeman-based team of Wader Makers represent a team of dedicated folks with a penchant for fishing – and a shared vision of providing exceptional fishing experiences across America.

“Having such a talented team right here in Bozeman not only allows us to experiment and make adjustments on the fly, it also allows us to test those adjustments right then and there” says Simms CEO, Casey Sheahan. “In addition to the Wader Makers, we also have a testing facility onsite as well as an in-house repair team. The feedback we receive from these two teams is invaluable. We also firmly believe the devil is in the detail and because of our Bozeman manufacturing capabilities, we have the advantage of being able to pay extra close attention to every detail, every step of the way.”

Simms has achieved a cult-like following for its attention to detail – it is a name recognized across the fishing industry for products designed, developed, and built to endure season after season. For decades Simms has been synonymous with quality, craftmanship, innovation, and reliability. Their newest addition, the G3 Guide Wader, is no exception.

The new G3 is a testament to Simms’ commitment to excellence. “Making something you perceive as the best even better is never an easy task and that’s exactly what we’re up against when the time comes to revamp a wader such as G3” says Sheahan. “So, before we offer a new version, it’s critical that the improvements we make are going to be improvements that anglers will immediately and easily recognize.”

The brand-new G3 will be available in January of 2022. The release of this wader not only represents the most technical and durable iteration of G3, it’s also the 20-year anniversary of its inception. Twenty years of design and development is an achievement for any product – especially one built to withstand the test of time. But the most impressive accomplishment may be Simms’ ability to create such a quality product while keeping production in-house.

