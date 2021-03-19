Having Your Baby During COVID-19: What You Can Expect

At Community Hospital of Anaconda, your healthy pregnancy and delivery continue to be our focus during the COVID-19 pandemic journey. Our Obstetrics and Gynecology Team strive to ensure your safety, care, and comfort. Here are a few tips you can expect when planning for the arrival of your greatest adventure:

All hospital guests are screened for COVID-19 symptoms prior to entry

Expecting mothers who screen positive for COVID-19 symptoms continue to be accommodated in private rooms with staff gowned in full personal protective equipment

Expecting mothers may have a birthing guest during their stay in the hospital

Masks are required upon entry, as well as when hospital staff enter the patient’s room

Our visitor policy is subject to change, but guests are encouraged to respect the reduction of traffic on hospital grounds and wait to see their loved ones upon discharge from the hospital

Mother and baby in good health typically discharge from the hospital by 48 hours, and are encouraged to practice social distancing

The team at Community Hospital of Anaconda is committed to the health and safety of you and your loved ones. Thank you for trusting us with your care.

