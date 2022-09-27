Meeting the Health Care Needs of Gallatin Valley

Access to robust primary and specialty care services is essential for the health of a community. People heal best when they can stay close to home and have an integrated team of medical providers looking out for their health and wellbeing. Billings Clinic Bozeman is doing just that as they’ve opened their brand-new multispecialty clinic and will soon add an Urgent Care for outpatient same day needs and outpatient Surgery Center.

The new three-story building continues Billings Clinic Bozeman’s work to expand health care services offered in the Gallatin Valley and is a key piece of the first phase of its new medical campus in Bozeman.

“This is an investment in the health of the entire community,” said Clint Seger, MD, Billings Clinic Interim CEO. “The Gallatin Valley continues to grow, and we’re honored to be able to both enhance the care available and help meet the care needs of the people who live and work here. Most importantly, this new multispecialty clinic is filled with caring, compassionate physicians, care teams and support staff who are not only here to provide high quality care, but also live right here in the community.”

Designed with community input to honor and reflect the beauty of the surrounding area, the new facility includes gorgeous views and a healing environment designed to include openspaces, a Healing Garden, beautiful and scenic views, and a focus on a calming and comfortable atmosphere.

The facility houses more than 50 physicians, nurse practitioners and physician assistants, while offering more than 20 different specialties in the Bozeman area. These specialties include but are not limited to:

· Psychiatry · Cardiology · Occupational Medicine · Family Medicine · Internal Medicine · OB/GYN · Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility · Urology · Pediatrics · Pediatric Cardiology · Pediatric Endocrinology · Hematology and Oncology · Dermatology · Gastroenterology · Ophthalmology · Orthopedics · Podiatry · Radiology · Radiology Breast Imaging · Otolaryngology · General Surgery

The building offers infusion space, more than 90 exam rooms, 10 treatment rooms, physical and occupational therapy services, conference and administrative space and easy wayfinding.

“We’ve been here caring for our friends, neighbors and colleagues in Bozeman for years already,” said Sam Sillitti, MD, OBGYN and Billings Clinic Bozeman Physician Chief. “Now we have the opportunity to bring everyone in under one roof in a beautiful, state-of-the-art new building.”

The new medical campus employs more than 200 clinical and support staff. It also houses outreach services from Billings Clinic’s more than 80 specialties. All Billings Clinic physicians have the unique opportunity for added consultation as a member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network affiliation.

The public is invited to join Billings Clinic Bozeman for its official Grand Opening Celebration on Saturday, Oct. 15, at noon.

Appointments for new and existing patients can be made by calling 406-898-1200. For more information, please visit www.billingsclinicbozeman.com.

Billings Clinic Bozeman is recruiting for both clinical and non-clinical employees. Those interested can apply by going to www.billlingsclinic.com/careers. Recruiting events will continue to be held over the summer and fall.