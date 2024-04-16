VOTERS 50 PLUS HAVE THE POWER TO DECIDE THE NEXT ELECTION

This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of Scripps.

AARP Data Shows Montanans 50+ Made Up the Majority of the Electorate in 2020

With Montana’s election season in full swing, data from AARP shows that voters age 50 plus decide elections, and they want politicians to address the issues that matter most to them and their families. In Montana, a powerful 65 percent of the electorate in 2022 was age 50 plus.

“We know that election after election, voters age 50 and over cast the majority of ballots. We also know that voters 50 plus are stretched to the limit,” said Tim Summers, State Director of AARP Montana, which serves more than 134,000 members age 50 and older in the state. “When we ask members, they tell us they want to elect candidates who will address their day-to-day challenges, like caring for their loved ones and protecting their hard-earned Social Security.”

According to Summers, that’s why AARP is committed to giving voters in Montana and across the nation trusted, up-to-date information on when, where and how to vote in the 2024 elections. “We want to make sure that everyone can make their voices heard on the issues that matter most to them.”

AARP research shows more than 48 million Americans - one in five voters - are family caregivers who help with everything from buying groceries and managing medications to bathing and dressing. These hardworking family members often put their own finances and jobs at risk to care for a loved one, providing more than $600 billion in unpaid care each year and saving taxpayers billions by keeping loved ones at home and out of costly Medicaid-funded nursing homes. In Montana that equates to 114,000 unpaid family caregivers contributing more than 105 million hours of unpaid care each year, valued at approximately $1.76 billion.

AARP research also reveals another issue of importance to AARP members age 50 plus this election year: the sustainability of Social Security.

Current projections show that if members of the US House and Senate don’t act in the next 10 years to protect and save this program, which is vital to American workers of all ages, Social Security payments could be cut by 20%, an average of $4,000 a year which is a consequential amount to many retirees who have contributed for decades.

“All candidates regardless of political party, have a huge opportunity to engage and connect with these key influential voters on the issues that matter most to them, like family caregiving and Social Security.” said Summers.

For more information on AARP’s voter education efforts in Montana, visit www.aarp.org/MTVotes