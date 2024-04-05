The Immense Power of the Older Montana Voter – Data Shows Older Montanans Likely to Decide 2024 Election

This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of KBZK.

If candidates want to win, they would be wise to pay attention to the issues that matter to 50-plus Montanans.

In an election year in which a new issue seems to capture the attention of the American electorate every day, one fact remains constant: If candidates want to win, they’d better pay attention to older voters.

The turnout of voters over age 50 has significantly outpaced that of younger Montanans. In the 2022 midterm election, for example, 65% of the electorate was 50-plus, compared with 35 percent among 18- to 49-year-olds.

While analysts point to increased energy among younger voters over the past couple of elections, people over 50 continue to show up at the polls far more than any other age group. At the same time, the number of voters who fall into the category of “older” keeps rising.

According to the Montana Secretary of State website, Montana consistently has had one of the highest voter turnout rates in the nation. Additionally, Montana has one of the older populations in the nation. According to WorldAtlas.com, Montana ranks sixth in the nation for "oldest" states with 16.62 percent of its population over 65 years old. When the voting–age population is considered, the percentage of Montanans 65 years and over jumps to 21.4% -- well above the national percentage of voting–age Americans age 65 years and over at 18.9%.

“Candidates from either party need to do well with older voters if they are going to win in the primary or general election,” says Sandy Bailey, AARP Montana State President. "Additionally, candidates need to be focused on the issues that matter to older voters."

Issues that matter to older voters:

"We know from polls and surveys that issues such as property taxes, taxation, healthcare, financial security and independent living are key concerns to older voters," says Tim Summers, AARP Montana State DIrector. "We also know that older voters across the state want their elected officials to address these issues."

AARP Montana released the Vital Voices Survey of 709 Montana residents, age 45 and over. This was a survey that asked respondents a series of questions to get opinions of older Montanans on everything from healthcare to fraud.

Independent living and long-term care is a priority issue , with the following being important to Montana adults age 45+:

85% Staying in your own home as you get older 84% Getting to places you need to go independently 83% Being able to afford the costs of owning and maintaining your home 70% Staying in your community as you get older 72% Having affordable housing options in your community 76% Having high quality long-term care in your community 67% Having flexibility in your schedule to care for a loved one

, with the following being important to Montana adults age 45+:

Montanans age 45+ are concerned about health and healthcare

97% are concerned about having adequate health insurance coverage 95% are concerned about having Medicare benefits available to them in the future 98% are concerned about staying mentally sharp 95% are concerned about being able to afford health care expenses, including premiums and co-pays 77% are concerned about being able to access health care providers remotely by computer or phone 64% are currently a family caregiver or served as a family caregiver in the past

Montanans age 45+ are concerned about financial security

98% are concerned about having adequate Social Security benefits available in the future 96% are concerned about having enough income or savings to retire 96% are concerned about protecting themselves against consumer fraud 79% are concerned about having a way to save for retirement through the workplace 95% are concerned about having affordable heating

Montana adults age 45+ want tax relief

77% support eliminating or reducing the tax on Social Security benefits in Montana 70% of registered voters age 45+ in Montana support property tax circuit breakers 68% believe it is extremely or very important that Montana state legislators work to offer significant property tax relief in the next legislative session 64% are concerned about being able to afford property taxes over the next 5 years



Montanans age 45+ are concerned about their communities

91% want public buildings and spaces that are safe and accessible to people of different physical abilities 98% want convenient, high quality health care services 80% want access to safe trails and paths for walking, running, and biking 96% want conveniently located grocery stores with affordable healthy food 79% want farmers markets in their communities 86% want a walkable main street downtown area that is made up of local businesses



“We believe older voters will once again play a critical role in the coming election. Older Montanans vote more than any other age group. Older voters also take time to find out where candidates stand on the issues. They want to make sure that the candidates they vote for are really going to represent them. If candidates want to win, they would be wise to pay attention to the issues that matter to 50-plus Montanans," says Bailey.

Online voting guide for Montanans 50+

“The 2024 election season is well underway and we all know that voting rules can be complicated,” said Summers. “Our goal is to inform Montanans 50+ about the how, when and where of voting so they can confidently cast their ballot in the upcoming primary and general elections this year. This is why we created an online 'How to Vote' guide."

Find the AARP Montana How To Vote guide at aarp.org/MTVotes.



