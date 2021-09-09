Bozeman's Bennett Hostetler moves up to Marlins High-A affiliate, Beloit Snappers

JUPITER, Flor. — The Jupiter Hammerheads, Low-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins, announced on Wednesday that former Bozeman Bucks standout Bennett Hostetler was transferring to the team's High-A affiliate in Wisconsin, the Beloit Snappers.

Don't cry because it's over

Smile because it happened



Bennett Hostetler is moving on up! ⬆️



After 27 games in a Hammerheads uniform, the @NDSUbaseball product is being transferred to the @BeloitSnappers! #HammerDown | #JuntosMiami pic.twitter.com/9Ej2uS084Z — Jupiter Hammerheads (@GoHammerheads) September 8, 2021

Since getting drafted this past July in the 18th round (539th pick), the North Dakota State product has quickly risen through the Marlins farm system starting with his move from the team's rookie-level affiliate to Low-A last month.

During those 27 games with the Jupiter Hammerheads, Hostetler batted a .337 while sporting a .369 on-base percentage and .481 slugging percentage. Through his 104 at-bats, he recorded 35 hits, 25 RBIs, and three home runs.

In his most recent at-bat, Hostetler cranked a two-run homer against the Daytona Tortugas before being moved up to the team's High-A affiliate on Wednesday.

Bennett Hostetler strikes again 💣@BennettHostetle gives the Hammerheads the lead with this two-run homer! #HammerDown pic.twitter.com/1qfp1OWvF3 — Jupiter Hammerheads (@GoHammerheads) September 7, 2021

The Beloit Snappers' next game is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 9 against the Lake County Captains in Eastlake, Ohio.