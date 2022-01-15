Bozeman High sweeps past Gallatin in crosstown matchups

BOZEMAN — Tailyn Black scored a game-high 17 points and Avery Burkart added 16 as the Bozeman High girls used a strong second half to pull past crosstown rival Gallatin High 59-42 on Friday evening in the second matchup between the city rivals.

The victory gave Bozeman its first win of the season while keeping Gallatin winless.

Nicole D'Agostino added 12 points for the Hawks which led 27-22 at halftime before outscoring the Raptors 16-7 in the third quarter to ice the game.

Gallatin was led by a team-high 10 points from Emma Hardman.

BOYS GAME

Ty Huse, a Montana Tech committ, poured in 18 points and Trent Rogers scored 11 as the Hawks steamrolled the Raptors 61-24.

Bozeman moves to 3-0 in conference play while handing the Raptors their first Eastern AA loss.

The Hawks led 22-4 after one quarter in which Gallatin was held to a single field goal. Jackson Basye added 10 points for Bozeman.

Gallatin was led by 10 points from Tyler Nansel.