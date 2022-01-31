"Bone dig” exhibit opens at Children's Museum of Montana

GREAT FALLS — The Children’s Museum of Montana has opened a new exhibit, with its contents coming straight from the Missouri River.

Mammoth bones were donated as part of the museum’s new “bone dig” exhibit. New flooring, shovels, dirt, and a mural were all donated as well.

The museum wants to use it to teach kids about local history and more about ancient animals such as woolly mammoths.

Museum director Sherrie Neff says the exhibit is special because of its ties with the bones being found in the Missouri. She added there was a lot of collaboration from the community to put it all together.

“It was a community effort. Everything was donated so kids could learn more about the bones and have another exhibit to potentially inspire them. This exhibit is something we’ve been working on little by little, and we’re so excited it’s up and running.”