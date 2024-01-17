Bomb Threat towards Montana Schools, investigation continues

A threatening email was reportedly sent to hundreds of Schools District staff members, claiming that bombs were planted in schools, according to several press releases.

Bozeman School District Superintendent Casey Bertram wrote in a press release that law enforcement has informed them that the threat doesn't appear to be a credible threat.

"At this time we are proceeding with school," Bertram writes.

Any change will be communicated with parents and staff via email, the district website, social media and through local media.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office sent out a release detailing the different agencies involved in the investigation, including local law enforcement, the Department of Justice, and the FBI.

Sweeps were made at the schools and no suspicious devices were located, according to Sheriff Tom Grimsrud.

