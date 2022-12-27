Blood donors needed across Montana

KALISPELL - The American Red Cross is asking donors to give blood if they have the time as the final holiday rush arrives and the demand for donations skyrockets this time of year.

This is no different in Montana as the extreme cold last week led to blood drive cancelations, leading to a shortage in an already taxed blood bank.

The Red Cross’s need for blood is constant in Montana, helping trauma patients, lifesaving transfusions, cancer patients and more. With millions of people traveling during the holidays, that need is multiplied, as the number of donors takes a major hit.

“And with the weather we lost within probably four days 180 potential pints of blood because of blood drive cancellations, so we’re… I don’t want to say scrambling but we’re trying to make up those lost units,” said American Red Cross Account Manager Sandy Carlson.

Carlson is encouraging Montana donors to sign up for upcoming blood drives. She says one donation can save lives.

“A pint of blood can be divided into red cells, platelets and plasma, and each of those components can go to an individual patient, so one pint of blood can help to save up to three lives,” added Carlson.

Carlson says blood donors are real heroes in the community and that she can always rely on Montanans to answer the call.

“We have a lot of really committed blood donors that really make an effort to come out when we need them,” says Carlson.

Upcoming blood drives

Kalispell

12/28/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., TroyStrong Kalispell, 126 N. Meridian

12/30/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Flathead County Health Department, 1035 1st Ave. W.

Polson

12/28/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., Red Lion Hotel, 209 Ridgewater Drive

12/29/2022: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Kwatuqnuk Resort, 49708 U.S. Highway 93

Hamilton

12/30/2022: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Bitterroot College, 103 S. 9th St.

Schedule an appointment online at redcrossblood.org

